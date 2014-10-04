Lakers' Young out up to eight weeks

Feb 4, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Nick Young (0) celebrates his three pointer in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Minnesota wins 109-99. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - - Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young is set to miss up to eight weeks of action, including the season opener, after tearing a ligament in his right thumb, the team announced on Friday.

Young was injured on Thursday in practice while trying to steal the ball from Kobe Bryant and will undergo surgery on Monday, before facing between six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

An MRI exam indicated Young had a complete tear of the radial collateral ligament.

The 29-year-old averaged a career-high 17.9 points last season, playing in 64 games, including nine starts.

He signed a four-year, $21.5-million contract extension with the Lakers in July and is likely out of their first regular-season game on Oct. 28.