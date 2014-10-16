Lakers' Nash injured again after carrying bags

Los Angeles Lakers guard Steve Nash (10) passes the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Quincy Miller (30) during the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - - Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash missed his third straight practice after injuring his back while carrying bags on Wednesday.

The latest injury is another setback that casts doubt about his future in the NBA. The 40-year-old has battled injuries the past few years. Last season, he was limited to 15 games.

Nash, the oldest active player in the league who is in his 19th season, isn’t expected to play on Thursday night in an exhibition game against the Utah Jazz.

“It’s a concern because, from my standpoint, I’ve got to kind of figure out if he’s going to be able to play every day or not, if he’s going to be able to play every other game, or which games can he play,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said.

“Obviously, in the next couple of weeks, we’ve got some time to come to a conclusion to this whole situation.”

Nash is in the final year of a three-year, $28 million contract. He said during the summer that he expects this season to be his last.