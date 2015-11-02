Nowitzki leads Mavericks to win over Lakers

Nov 1, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki (41) heads to the bench in the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward Dirk Nowitzki scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for the eighth consecutive time, rolling to a 103-93 victory Sunday night at Staples Center.

Center Zaza Pachulia added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks (2-1), who had six players score in double figures.

The Mavericks had three of their starters return. Forward Chandler Parsons (right knee surgery) made his season debut, while guard Deron Williams (left knee sprain) and Wesley Matthews (rest) returned from one-game absences.

Parsons was ineffective, compiling two points, three rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes. Williams finished with 11 points and eight assists, while Matthews had 10 points.

Guard Raymond Felton also scored 11 for Dallas, and guard J.J Barea came off the bench to chip in with 10 points and seven assists.

Forward Julius Randle finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Lakers (0-3). Forward Kobe Bryant had 15 points on 3-of-15 shooting, while reserve guard Lou Williams scored 13.

Nov 1, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Deron Williams (8) makes a basket over Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mavericks won 103-93. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas hit 46 percent of its shots from the floor, while Los Angeles made just 36.5 percent.

Despite their struggles in the first half, the Lakers, who began the game in a 15-0 hole, were only down 54-45 at intermission.

Slideshow (4 Images)

They managed just 30.2 percent shooting compared to 43.8 percent for the Mavericks. Dallas also connected on nine of 17 (52.9 percent) three-pointers to four of 16 (25 percent) for Los Angeles before the break.

However, the Lakers enjoyed a considerable edge on free throws, hitting 15 of 19 (78.9 percent) to three of four for the Mavericks.

In the third, the Lakers cut the deficit to 64-57 after a three-point basket by rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell with 5:18 to go, but the Mavericks subsequently pulled away.

They closed on a 17-7 run for a 81-64 advantage heading into the fourth.

Two free throws by Williams pulled Los Angeles within 97-91 with 2:27 remaining, but that was the closest the Lakers would get.