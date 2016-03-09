Lakers build on Warriors win, beat Magic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jordan Clarkson (6) and Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) speak in the second half of the game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Lakers won 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - D‘Angelo Russell scored 27 points and Jordan Clarkson added 24 points, guiding the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-98 victory over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Julius Randle collected 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers (14-51), who won a second consecutive game for only the third time this season. Tuesday’s win comes on the heels of a rout Sunday of the Golden State Warriors.

The Magic (27-36), who were coming off a 119-113 loss to the Warriors on Monday night, were led by Victor Oladipo’s 26 points. Evan Fournier chipped 23 points for Orlando, which lost its third straight.

Lakers forward Kobe Bryant sat out with a sore right shoulder. It marked the fourth time in the past six games Bryant was out of the lineup and the 14th game he missed this season.

A strained right groin kept Magic center Nikola Vucevic out of for the second game in a row.

Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket in the second half of the game against the Orlando Magic at Staples Center. Lakers won 107-98. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles turned a seven-point lead entering the fourth quarter into a double-digit advantage and dictated for much of the period. Orlando closed within 97-86 with 5:13 remaining in the contest on a jumper by Oladipo but got no closer until the final moments.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Magic led 51-45 at halftime before the Lakers took control in the third quarter. Los Angeles grabbed a 79-69 lead after a 3-pointer by Marcelo Huertas with 3:20 left, but the Magic cut the deficit to four on two free throws by C.J. Watson with 2:12 remaining.

However, Los Angeles pushed the margin to 84-77 heading into the fourth quarter. Los Angeles outscored Orlando 39-26 in the third, which tied the highest output in a quarter this season for the Lakers.

The Lakers shot 49.4 percent overall to 48.7 percent for the Magic. Los Angeles made nine of 26 (34.6 percent) from 3-point range, while Orlando made five of 18 (27.8 percent).

Los Angeles had a 56-44 edge on points in the paint and also had a 19-8 advantage in second-chance points. The Lakers outrebounded the Magic 45-35.