Lakers' Bryant likely out for season opener: coach
#Sports News
October 15, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

Lakers' Bryant likely out for season opener: coach

Adam Rose

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant gestures to his teammates before their game against the Golden State Warriors at the NBA Global Games in Beijing, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant’s recovery from an Achilles injury will likely keep him out of his team’s season-opener in two weeks, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Mike D‘Antoni said on Tuesday.

Bryant, 35, suffered a season-ending torn left Achilles’ tendon last April and only recently returned from Germany where he had an innovative procedure on an arthritic right knee.

“No, I don’t think so,” D‘Antoni told reporters when asked if Bryant would be ready for the Lakers’ 2013-14 season opener versus the Los Angeles Clippers on October 29. “It’s an ongoing process, but that would be tough.”

Bryant, a five-time National Basketball Association champion and 15-time All-Star, was with his team for Tuesday’s pre-season game in Beijing and watched from the Lakers bench as the Golden State Warriors enjoyed a 100-95 win.

The two teams will play again on Friday in Shanghai.

Reporting By Adam Rose; Editing by Frank Pingue

