Lakers' Nash sidelined for week with leg fracture
November 3, 2012 / 11:35 PM / in 5 years

Lakers' Nash sidelined for week with leg fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash has a small fracture in his left leg and will miss at least a week of playing time, the National Basketball Association team said on Saturday.

Nash was injured in Wednesday’s game with the Portland Trail Blazers and missed Friday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers that dropped the Lakers to 0-3.

A magnetic resonance imaging examination showed a small non-displaced fracture in the head of his fibula, the Lakers said.

Nash, twice an NBA most valuable player, was acquired by the Lakers in a trade with the Phoenix Suns during the offseason and his presence along with former Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard had been expected to make the Lakers one of the NBA’s top title prospects.

The 38-year-old eight-time All-Star was averaging 4.5 points and 4.0 assists this season.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

