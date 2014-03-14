FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lakers' Nash shut down for season: report
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 14, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 4 years ago

Lakers' Nash shut down for season: report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash (10) drives against Houston Rockets center Omer Asik (3) and point guard Patrick Beverley (2) during the second half at Toyota Center. The Lakers won 99-98. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers point guard Steve Nash has been officially ruled out for the rest of the season, according to a report on the National Basketball Association’s website on Thursday.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player played in 10 of the struggling Lakers’ 64 games this season because of a nerve problem in his back.

Lakers coach Mike D‘Antoni closed the door on any chance of the 40-year-old Canadian returning for the last 18 games of what has been a disappointing season for the storied franchise.

“He’s not going to play,” said D‘Antoni, whose Lakers are in second-last place in the 15-team Western Conference with a 22-42 record.

Nash’s last game was in early February when he played nearly 17 minutes against the Utah Jazz before sitting out the second half. He had two points and two assists in the game.

The point guard joined the Lakers ahead of the 2012-13 NBA season, part of a core group that was being counted on to return the franchise to its previous glory.

The news comes one day after the Lakers said hobbled five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant was being shut down for the season.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.