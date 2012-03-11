Kobe's late jumper helps Lakers beat Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (R) drives on Boston Celtics Ray Allen during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, California March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kobe Bryant made a game-winning jumper in the final minute as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Boston Celtics 97-94 on Sunday.

In a fourth quarter slugfest that featured 11 lead changes, Bryant made a pull-up that put the home team ahead 95-94 with 42 seconds left as the Lakers scored the last eight points to triumph against their long-time NBA rivals.

Bryant finished with 26 points and seven assists for Los Angeles (25-16), while Andrew Bynum had 20 points and 14 rebounds and made the final basket with 15 seconds left in the contest.

Rajon Rondo had 24 points and 10 assists for the Celtics (21-19), who had two last gasp three-point attempts from Paul Pierce and Rondo fail before the clock expired.