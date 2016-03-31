Contrite Russell issues apology over Young filming incident

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard D‘Angelo Russell admitted he felt “sick” during a public apology he issued on Wednesday for secretly filming team mate Nick Young talking about women other than fiancé Iggy Azalea.

The video shows Russell filming Young while asking questions about being in relationships with other women. Young and Azalea, an Australian rapper, announced their engagement last June.

It is unclear how the video became public but it has reportedly caused a team-wide rift within the Lakers, who have had a woeful campaign and are mired at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 15-59 record.

“I‘m as sick as possible. I wish I could make things better right away but I can‘t,” Russell told reporters prior to Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat.

“It wasn’t something for everyone else to see. (Nick and I ) talked a little bit. I let him know my apologies. I don’t know if they were accepted. That was an incident of playing too much goes wrong.”

Sources told ESPN that some team mates had lost trust in Russell due to the incident and that it helped contribute to a 48-point loss to the Utah Jazz on Monday, the worst in franchise history.

Young, 30, has not played in 10 games but also spoke on the incident on Wednesday.

“Me and D‘Angelo handled the situation we have in a private matter. I think it’s something we really do need to sit down and talk about,” Young said.

“That’s about it. What happened is what happened. We gotta work on it.”

Russell, 20, the Lakers’ second overall draft pick, has come on late in the season and is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists.

The franchise is hoping Russell can become their focus when Kobe Bryant retires at the end of this season but the latest incident has raised questions about his maturity.