Lakers' World Peace banned one game for striking opponent
February 5, 2013 / 6:40 PM / 5 years ago

Lakers' World Peace banned one game for striking opponent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Bulls small forward Jimmy Butler (L) blocks the shot of Los Angeles Lakers small forward Metta World Peace during the first half of their NBA basketball game in Chicago, Illinois January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace has been suspended one game for grabbing an opponent around the neck and striking him in the jaw during a game, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Tuesday.

Detroit Pistons point guard Brandon Knight and World Peace tussled under the hoop while going for a rebound late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game before World Peace hit his opponent in frustration.

The visiting Lakers went on to win 98-97.

World Peace will miss the Lakers’ road game against the Brooklyn Nets later on Tuesday, the NBA said in a statement.

His suspension leaves the Lakers without two starters against the Nets as seven-times All-Star center Dwight Howard will miss his third consecutive game with a shoulder injury.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

