Lawson of NBA's Nuggets arrested on drunken driving charges

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson was arrested early on Friday on drunken driving charges, Denver police said.
Lawson, 27, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. after being stopped for driving 61 mph (98 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) zone, police said. His arrest came about three hours after the end of team’s Punch Bowl charity social event that he had attended.
In a report, police said Lawson’s speech was slurred, his “breath had a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage, balance was swaying/stumbling, eyes were bloodshot/watery.”
Lawson admitted he had “consumed alcohol prior to driving,” the report said, adding that he refused to submit to a chemical test and was taken to the Downtown Detention Center.
“We have been made aware of an incident involving Ty Lawson early this morning,” the Nuggets said in a statement. “Per team policy and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”
A six-year NBA veteran, Lawson previously pleaded guilty to underage drinking charges while playing at the University of North Carolina in 2008.
Lawson is averaging 16.7 points and a career-high 9.9 assists for the Nuggets through 41 games.
