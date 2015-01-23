FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lawson of NBA's Nuggets arrested on drunken driving charges
January 23, 2015 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Lawson of NBA's Nuggets arrested on drunken driving charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 5, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson (3) drives the ball defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendall Marshall (12) during the first period at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets point guard Ty Lawson was arrested early on Friday on drunken driving charges, Denver police said.

Lawson, 27, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. after being stopped for driving 61 mph (98 kph) in a 35 mph (56 kph) zone, police said. His arrest came about three hours after the end of team’s Punch Bowl charity social event that he had attended.

In a report, police said Lawson’s speech was slurred, his “breath had a strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage, balance was swaying/stumbling, eyes were bloodshot/watery.”

Lawson admitted he had “consumed alcohol prior to driving,” the report said, adding that he refused to submit to a chemical test and was taken to the Downtown Detention Center.

“We have been made aware of an incident involving Ty Lawson early this morning,” the Nuggets said in a statement. “Per team policy and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

A six-year NBA veteran, Lawson previously pleaded guilty to underage drinking charges while playing at the University of North Carolina in 2008.

Lawson is averaging 16.7 points and a career-high 9.9 assists for the Nuggets through 41 games.

Reporting by Steve Ginsburg in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
