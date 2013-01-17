FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2013

LeBron youngest to reach 20,000 points

Miami Heat LeBron James looks on during the second half of their NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, California January 16, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - LeBron James became the youngest player to reach 20,000 career points on Wednesday, picking up 25 in Miami’s 92-75 win over the Golden State Warriors.

“It means a lot,” James, aged 28 years and 17 days, told reporters. “I’ve been blessed to be able to stay healthy and play a lot of games. I‘m grateful to have team mates to help me accomplish the feat.”

James took the record from the LA Lakers’ Kobe Bryant, who was 29 years and 122 days when he reached 20,000 points.

James also pitched in with 10 assists and seven rebounds against the Warriors, surpassing the 5,000 career assist mark during the first quarter.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

