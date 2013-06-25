Hawks take on Nets in showcase London game

LONDON (Reuters) - The Atlanta Hawks will play the Brooklyn Nets next year in the latest regular season game to take place in London, the NBA said on Tuesday.

The game, at the 02 Arena on January 16, is part of the NBA Global Games London 2014 and is the fourth year in succession the NBA has taken the series to London.

A second game will take place in Mexico City between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs on December 4 as part of NBA Global Games Mexico City 2013.

It is the first time the league will stage regular-season games in two different countries outside of the U.S. and Canada in the same season.

“With the addition of regular-season games in London and Mexico City, we will play one of the most comprehensive international games schedules in our history next season,” NBA Commissioner David Stern said.

“We will bring the NBA experience to more fans and provide showcases for basketball and the extraordinary talent of our players.”

The Hawks, featuring two-times NBA All-Star Al Horford and guard Lou Williams, have qualified for the NBA playoffs for six consecutive seasons. The Hawks took part in the NBA’s first pre-season games in London in 1993 with back-to-back clashes with the Orlando Magic.

The Nets are led by Deron Williams, three-times NBA All-Star and gold medalist with the U.S. men’s senior national team at last year’s London Olympics.

The games are the latest added to the NBA Global Games schedule that now features 12 NBA teams playing two regular season and eight pre-season games across 10 cities in seven countries and territories, including Istanbul, Bilbao, Manila, Manchester, Taiwan, Rio de Janeiro, Beijing and Shanghai.

It will be the most NBA teams to play internationally in a single season in the history of the league.

(Paragraph nine of this story has been corrected after NBA corrected international schedule)