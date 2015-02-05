Struggling Magic fire head coach Vaughn

Orlando Magic head coach Jacque Vaughn reacts to an official's call during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Orlando Magic have fired head coach Jacque Vaughn on the heels of losing their 10th consecutive game, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.

Vaughn, who was in his third season as coach of the Magic, will be replaced by assistant James Borrego on an interim basis, the team said in a statement.

“Jacque has been a trusted friend and colleague,” Magic General Manager Rob Hennigan said in a statement. “We thank him immensely for his contributions and sacrifices in bringing our team to this point.”

Vaughn was brought in to lead the Magic in their post-Dwight Howard era as the three-time NBA defensive player of the year was traded shortly after the new coach was named in mid-2012.

During his tenure, Vaughn, who had previously served two seasons as an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, compiled a record of 58-158 with the Magic.

A 12-year player in the NBA, former guard Vaughn, 39, played on the 2006-07 Spurs’ NBA championship team.

Borrego, in his third season with the Magic, spent the previous two years as an assistant coach with New Orleans after seven seasons working for the Spurs.

During the summer of 2013, Borrego served as head coach for the Magic’s summer league team, and also coached the New Orleans summer league team in 2012.

The Magic are in last place in the Southeast Division with a 15-37 record, 27 games behind the leading Atlanta Hawks.