Howard has successful back surgery: report
April 21, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Howard has successful back surgery: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Orlando Magic's Dwight Howard gestures to the crowd after winning their NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

(Reuters) - Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard had successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Friday and should make a full recovery, one of his surgeons told an Orlando newspaper.

“The surgery was uneventful and Dwight is resting comfortably,” spine surgeon Robert Watkins said in a statement to the Orlando Sentinel.

Fragments from a herniated disk in Howard’s back were removed during the procedure, which will sideline the six-times All Star for the remainder of the National Basketball Association season. He will also miss the London Olympics.

Watkins said Howard would begin a post-op walking program on Saturday.

“The timing of his return to basketball will depend on his response to the rehabilitation program. We anticipate a full recovery,” Watkins said.

Reporting By Gene Cherry in Salvo North Carolina; editing by Peter Rutherford

