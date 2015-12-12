Cavaliers roll over Magic

Dec 11, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) dribbles the ball as Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (4) defends during the second half at Amway Center. The Cavaliers won 111-76. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Cleveland Cavaliers hardly broke sweat in rolling to their most lopsided win of the season, a 111-76 victory over the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center.

LeBron James scored 25 points as the Cavaliers beat the Magic for the 12th consecutive time -- their longest win streak against any team -- as they coasted through the second half of a wire-to-wire win.

“We were tough,” James said. “When we get out and defend early, we can do some special things out there. It’s a mindset. I just wanted to put my staple on the game early.”

James hit 10 of 15 shots and added eight assists in only 29 minutes. He had 20 in the first half when the game was decided. He sat out the fourth quarter, along with the rest of the Cleveland starters. The Cavaliers led 83-52 after three periods.

“It was a fun game for us,” Cavaliers coach David Blatt said. “It felt good, to have the first unit cheering on the second unit in a happy and fun way finally in the fourth quarter. It’s been awhile since we had a game like that.”

The Magic (12-11) never challenged for the lead after Cleveland scored the game’s first five points. It was the Magic’s worst loss this season, eclipsing the 14-point defeat in Cleveland in November.

Dec 11, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23), forward Kevin Love (0), and guard Iman Shumpert (4) celebrates as guard James Jones (not pictured) scored his fourth three-pointer in a row against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Amway Center. The Cavaliers won 111-76. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“That’s a great team. They were ready and they basically just toyed with us,” Magic coach Scott Skiles said.

“Things were out of hand a minute into the game. They got out of hand real quick.”

Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert made his season debut and looked sharp. He hit five of seven shots for 14 points in 24 minutes. The Cavaliers were without starter J.R. Smith, who remained in Cleveland with a flu-like illness.

They still are without point guard Kyrie Irving, but they looked plenty good enough against the Magic.

The Magic got 14 points from Nikola Vucevic, their only starter to reach double figures. Rookie reserve Mario Hezonja had 12 points. No one else scored more than nine.

“It was pretty embarrassing to lose like this,” Vucevic said. “This one was just pretty bad. It was a blowout, and that’s not something we’re proud of. Against a team like Cleveland, you have to bring it all.”

Cleveland shot 56.9 percent from the field (41 of 72) and outrebounded the Magic, 45-30.