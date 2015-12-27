Wade weighs in to lead Heat past Magic

Dec 26, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (top) and Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier play for the loose ball during the second half of a basketball game at Amway Center. The Miami Heat won 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Dwyane Wade had 24 points, including 12 in the final five minutes, to lead the Miami Heat to a 108-101 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Forward Chris Bosh, who had 30 points in an overtime victory against New Orleans on Friday, also had 24 points along with 10 rebounds. Goran Dragic added 22 points.

The Magic (17-13) were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who had 22 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Elfrid Payton had 16 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Heat reserve Gerald Green had 15 points, making a pair of three-pointers during the fourth-quarter rally. Wade hit the jumper for a 91-89 lead the Heat retained into the final buzzer.

Tobias Harris had 13 points and six rebounds for the Magic. Evan Fournier had 12 points and seven assists.

The Magic were hurt by poor free-throw shooting (6-of-13), while the Heat made 22-of-23 free throws.

The Heat took their first lead, 82-81, since early in the game on a three-pointer by Gerald Green with 8:32 remaining.

Dec 26, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Orlando Magic forward Tobias Harris (12) moves past Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) during the second half of a basketball game at Amway Center.The Miami Heat won 108-101. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Bosh had scored seven points earlier in the fourth quarter. Green hit another three-pointer for the 87-85 lead.

After trailing almost the entire first half -- and down by 12 at intermission -- the Heat used an 11-0 run early in the third period to pull within 66-64. Bosh scored six points in the run.

Victor Oladipo hit a three-pointer just before the third period ended for a 76-69 Magic lead.

Dec 26, 2015; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade (3) loses the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Andrew Nicholson (44) during the second quarter of a basketball game at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Fournier scored the last five points before intermission, giving the Magic 56-44 lead. He had 12 points and hit a pair of three-pointers before halftime. Vucevic had 10 points and eight rebounds in the first two periods.

Dragic had 12 point and four rebounds in the first half but the Heat made only 15-of-39 shots (38.5 percent). The Magic hit 23-of-44 shots (52.3 percent) and made 6-of-12 from three-point range to control the game early.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside, who leads the NBA in blocked shots (4.0 per game), got two fouls in the first five minutes and struggled through the first half.

Whiteside, who also was averaging 12.6 points and 11.3 rebounds, had no points, two blocks and one rebound in 13 first-half minutes.

Magic rookie Mario Hezonja provided a spark with a pair of three-pointers in the second quarter.