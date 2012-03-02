Durant inspires late Thunder rally past Magic

(Reuters) - Kevin Durant led the league-leading Thunder to a seventh consecutive victory as Oklahoma City used an explosive fourth-quarter charge to rally for a 105-102 road victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday.

Durant scored 18 of his game-high 38 points in the final quarter at the Amway Center to help the Thunder (29-7) overcome a 14-point deficit.

The forward sank two free throws with four minutes remaining to give the Thunder their first lead since the opening quarter (90-89) and then added 10 more points to protect the advantage.

The Magic (23-14) used a 21-10 run to extend a 53-50 halftime lead into a 14 point cushion at the start of the third quarter, led by Dwight Howard, who finished the game with 33 points and nine rebounds.

Russell Westbrook added 29 points for the Thunder and had 10 assists, while James Harden scored 13 points off the bench.