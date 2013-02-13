FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orlando Magic's Turkoglu banned 20 games for doping violation
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 13, 2013 / 9:06 PM / in 5 years

Orlando Magic's Turkoglu banned 20 games for doping violation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Orlando Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu of Turkey celebrates near the end of Game 1 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference basketball playoffs against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Orlando Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu has been suspended 20 games for violating terms of the league’s anti-drug program, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday.

Turkoglu, who has averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11 games this season for Orlando, tested positive for anabolic steroid methenolone, the NBA said in a statement.

The 33-year-old Turkish forward, playing in his 13th NBA season, has career averages of 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

He will begin his suspension later on Wednesday when the Magic (15-36), who have the Eastern Conference’s second worst record, host the Atlanta Hawks.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.