Orlando Magic's Turkoglu banned 20 games for doping violation

(Reuters) - Orlando Magic forward Hedo Turkoglu has been suspended 20 games for violating terms of the league’s anti-drug program, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday.

Turkoglu, who has averaged 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 11 games this season for Orlando, tested positive for anabolic steroid methenolone, the NBA said in a statement.

The 33-year-old Turkish forward, playing in his 13th NBA season, has career averages of 11.9 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.

He will begin his suspension later on Wednesday when the Magic (15-36), who have the Eastern Conference’s second worst record, host the Atlanta Hawks.