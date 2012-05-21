Magic fire coach Van Gundy after five NBA seasons

Orlando Magic head coach Stan Van Gundy yells to his players while playing against the Indiana Pacers during Game 1 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game in Indianapolis April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - The Orlando Magic fired head coach Stan Van Gundy following a season where he clashed with All-Star center Dwight Howard, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said on Monday.

Van Gundy, who said in March that Howard wanted him fired, was named head coach of the Magic in 2007 and led the team to the NBA Finals in 2009.

The Magic also said General Manager Otis Smith and the team have mutually agreed to part ways.