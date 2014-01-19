FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mavericks' Cuban fined $100,000 for 'inappropriate language'
January 19, 2014 / 1:35 AM / 4 years ago

Mavericks' Cuban fined $100,000 for 'inappropriate language'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball team owner Mark Cuban arrives at the 41st American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California November 24, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $100,000 for confronting game officials with “inappropriate language” after Wednesday’s 129-127 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the National Basketball Association said.

Cuban’s on-court actions occurred after the Mavericks blew a 17-point lead over the Clippers with four-and-a-half minutes remaining in a wildly fluctuating encounter at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

“It was like a playoff game the last three or four minutes, everybody was mouthing back and forth and getting techs, and it became a brawl out there,” veteran Mavericks forward Shawn Marion told reporters after the game.

“But if you let that take away from what your main focus is - executing at both ends of the floor - then it’s going to take you out of your game.”

The Mavericks lost despite outscoring the Clippers 60-40 in the paint, and outrebounding them 47-38, as both teams shot more than 50 percent from the field.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

