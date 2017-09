Apr 12, 2014; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Brandan Wright (34) defends against Phoenix Suns forward Channing Frye (8) during the first half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Mavericks clinched a National Basketball Association playoff berth when they beat the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Dallas survived a late Phoenix rally to win 101-98 at home.

They are in seventh place in the strong Western Conference with a 49-32 record with one regular season game left.

The Memphis Grizzlies (47-32) are eighth, with the Suns (47-33) ninth.