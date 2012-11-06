FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mavericks' Marion out for at least three games
November 6, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

Mavericks' Marion out for at least three games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant and Dallas Mavericks forward Shawn Marion collide during the second half of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Dallas, Texas May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - The injury-hit Dallas Mavericks will be without forward Shawn Marion for at least three games because of a sprained left knee ligament, the National Basketball Association team said on Tuesday.

Marion, a four-time All-Star, has been scratched from Wednesday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors and will not travel with the team to New York and Charlotte later this week.

The 34-year-old, who sprained his left medial collateral ligament in the third quarter of Dallas’ 114-91 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, will be re-evaluated next week.

Marion is averaging 8.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists after four games.

The 3-1 Mavericks began the season knowing they would be without 11-time All-Star Dirk Nowitzki for at least six weeks after the German forward had knee surgery last month.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Steve Keating

