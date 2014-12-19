Rondo traded to Mavericks

Boston Celtics guard Rajon Rondo (9) dribbles the ball against San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (right) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Dallas Mavericks landed point guard Rajon Rondo in a trade with the Boston Celtics on Thursday.

Dallas sent Brandan Wright, Jae Crowder, Jameer Nelson, two draft picks and a trade exception to the Celtics in exchange for Rondo and center Dwight Powell.

The 28-year-old Rondo had long been in trade rumors as Boston is rebuilding and he was the sole remaining standout from the team’s recent success, where they won the title in 2008 and made the finals in 2010.

Despite recent injuries that sidelined him for the majority of the last two campaigns, Rondo appears to have returned to form and is averaging 8.3 points and a league-leading 10.8 assists this season.

His addition to the Mavericks will pair him with Dirk Nowitzki and give Dallas (19-8) a potent starting lineup.