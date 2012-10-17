Mavericks guard West suspended for 'conduct issue'

Oklahoma City Thunder guard James Harden (R) drives on Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West during the second half of their NBA Western Conference quarter-final playoff basketball game in Dallas, Texas May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Stone

(Reuters) - Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been suspended indefinitely because of a “conduct issue”, team coach Rick Carlisle said on Tuesday.

West, an eight-year league veteran who has played for four teams in five stints, was hit with the suspension two days after the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 in a preseason game.

”He’s been suspended and we’re gonna talk to him today a little bit later,“ Carlisle told reporters. ”It’s a conduct issue and we’re addressing it.

“The hope is it’s gonna be resolved quickly, and we’re gonna talk to him today and see where we’re at. That’s where it is. We’ll work through it.”

Carlisle did not elaborate on the nature of West’s adverse conduct.

West, a valuable bench player for Dallas last season, was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2010-11 campaign without pay after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

The 29-year-old, a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 draft, has battled bipolar symptoms for much of his career.