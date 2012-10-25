Mavericks guard West suspended for a second time

(Reuters) - Dallas Mavericks guard Delonte West has been suspended indefinitely for a second time in two weeks because of an unspecified conduct issue, the National Basketball Association team said on Thursday.

West, an eight-year league veteran, was hit with his previous suspension nine days ago after the Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 in a preseason game.

“We have suspended Delonte for conduct detrimental to the team,” Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said in a statement.

“The suspension is effective immediately and no other statements will be issued.”

West, a valuable bench player for Dallas last season, was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2010-11 campaign without pay after pleading guilty to weapons charges.

The 29-year-old, a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 draft, has played for four teams in eight seasons and has battled bipolar symptoms for much of his career.