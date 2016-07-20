Suns, Mavs, Spurs to play games in Mexico

Apr 5, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Phoenix Suns center Alex Len (21) reacts after the Suns scored a three point basket at the end of the quarter against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Philips Arena. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Phoenix Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs in the first consecutive regular-season NBA games in Mexico on Jan. 12 and 14.

The NBA and Zignia Live made the announcement Wednesday for the games at Mexico City Arena. The games will mark the first time the league hosts two regular-season contests in Mexico in the same season.

"We've been playing NBA games in Mexico for 25 years, and we're thrilled that for the first time we are bringing two regular-season games to Mexico City, featuring three teams with an exciting mix of veteran talent and emerging stars," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

In addition to the games on the court, NBA Global Games Mexico City 2017 will feature a variety of interactive fan events and NBA Cares community celebrations.

The NBA is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its first game in Mexico, and following NBA Global Games Mexico City 2017 the NBA will have staged 24 games in Mexico since 1992 -- the most league games held in any country outside the United States and Canada.

"It's an honor to make history alongside the NBA and call Mexico City a second home of the Suns this season," Phoenix Suns president Jason Rowley said.

"We have an incredibly strong and supportive Hispanic fan base in Arizona, and these two games present a unique opportunity to strengthen our relationship with NBA fans in both Arizona and Mexico.

"We're extremely proud to represent the NBA as it continues to grow the game internationally, and we are grateful for this opportunity to help further deepen the relationship between Mexico and Arizona."

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said, "We are thrilled to be playing in Mexico City. It's great for the Mavs, the NBA and a great way to tear down walls and barriers between our countries."

San Antonio Spurs president R. C. Buford said, "The entire Spurs organization is looking forward to returning to Mexico City. San Antonio has long standing important ties with Mexico -- the people, the culture, the history -- and we have witnessed first-hand the passion the Mexican fans have for the Spurs and NBA basketball. We're honored to be part of this trip and look forward to seeing all of our great fans in Mexico City."