Allen to leave Boston for Miami

(Reuters) - The NBA champion Miami Heat are set to bolster their blockbuster roster with the signing of three-point king Ray Allen from the Boston Celtics.

“Its 2:30am in London and I was just woken up with great news. Welcome to the family #20!!,” Heat owner Micky Arison tweeted on Saturday.

Three-times NBA Most Valuable Player Lebron James confirmed Allen would be joining him in Florida shortly after.

‪“#HeatNation‬ please welcome our newest teammate Ray Allen ‪#Wow,” the eight-times NBA All-Star tweeted.‬

However, the league’s moratorium means Allen cannot officially sign until Wednesday.

The deal is a huge coup for Miami and the 36-year-old Allen will link up with the Heat’s ‘Big Three’ of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Allen is the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer and a 10-time All-Star and won the NBA title with Boston in 2008.

Local media said Allen had agreed a $3 million a season deal with Miami, half the amount he was reportedly offered by the Celtics to remain in Boston.