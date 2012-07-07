FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Allen to leave Boston for Miami
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 7, 2012 / 3:31 AM / 5 years ago

Allen to leave Boston for Miami

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The NBA champion Miami Heat are set to bolster their blockbuster roster with the signing of three-point king Ray Allen from the Boston Celtics.

“Its 2:30am in London and I was just woken up with great news. Welcome to the family #20!!,” Heat owner Micky Arison tweeted on Saturday.

Three-times NBA Most Valuable Player Lebron James confirmed Allen would be joining him in Florida shortly after.

‪“#HeatNation‬ please welcome our newest teammate Ray Allen ‪#Wow,” the eight-times NBA All-Star tweeted.‬

However, the league’s moratorium means Allen cannot officially sign until Wednesday.

The deal is a huge coup for Miami and the 36-year-old Allen will link up with the Heat’s ‘Big Three’ of James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Allen is the NBA’s all-time leading three-point scorer and a 10-time All-Star and won the NBA title with Boston in 2008.

Local media said Allen had agreed a $3 million a season deal with Miami, half the amount he was reportedly offered by the Celtics to remain in Boston.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles. Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.