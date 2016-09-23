Bosh fails physical, still unable to return to Heat

Feb 3, 2016; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh (1) makes a jump shot against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. The Heat defeat the Mavericks 93-90. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Eleven-time All-Star forward Chris Bosh has failed his preseason physical and remains unable to return to basketball activities, the Miami Heat said on Friday.

The Heat said there is no timetable for the 32-year-old Bosh's return.

"The Miami Heat and Chris Bosh, in consultation with team doctors and other physicians, have been working together for many months with the mutual goal of having Chris return to the court as soon as possible," the team said in a statement.

"Chris has now taken his preseason physical. The Miami Heat regret that it remains unable to clear Chris to return to basketball activities, and there is no timetable for his return."

Bosh said last week he was ready to play in the upcoming NBA season, even though each of his last two seasons was cut short by blood clots.

Miami's preseason training camp begins next Tuesday.

Bosh, eight months removed from his second blood clot-related health scare in a calendar year, posted a video of a private workout last month and went a step further in a podcast interview with Uninterrupted.

"I'm ready to play," Bosh said. "We've been talking about it for a long time.

"And I'm ready. I've done all my work. I've done what I need to do working with the doctors."

Heat president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra have been supportive of Bosh but continue to point to the importance of medical input.

If the medical issue keeps Bosh out of action for good, he would be paid the remainder of his contract - three years, $76 million - but that would not count against the Heat's salary cap after Feb. 9.

Bosh averaged 19.1 points and 7.4 rebounds in 53 games last season before the second bout with clots began in February.