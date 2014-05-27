FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LeBron on fire as Heat go 3-1 up over Pacers
#Sports News
May 27, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

LeBron on fire as Heat go 3-1 up over Pacers

Simon Evans

1 Min Read

May 26, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) sails to the basket past Indiana Pacers forward David West (21) in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - LeBron James produced a blistering 14-point third quarter as the Miami Heat took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals with a 102-90 win.

The Heat led 49-44 at the half, with Chris Bosh having his best performance of the postseason with 17 first-half points, but the home side ran away with the game in the third.

Miami burst out with a 7-0 streak to grab a 12-point lead and LeBron took charge with two spectacular three-pointers and a ferocious dunk among his 14 points in the third.

James, who finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, now has 74 career playoff games with at least 25 Pts, five rebounds and five assists, passing Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history.Game Five of the best-of-seven series is on Wednesday in Indiana.

Reporting By Simon Evans; Editing by Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
