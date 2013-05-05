Factbox: Most Valuable Player winner LeBron James

(Reuters) - Factbox on LeBron James, who was named on Sunday as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2012-13 National Basketball Association regular season.

Born December 30, 1984 in Akron, Ohio (age 28)

Height: six feet eight inches, 250 lbs (113 kilograms)

Drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003

Named NBA rookie of the year in 2004

Nine-time NBA All-Star (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013). Twice named MVP in All-Star game (2006, 2008)

NBA scoring champion in 2008, making him the first Cavalier to lead the league in scoring

Won Olympic gold medal with United States at 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games

Won his first NBA Championship with Miami in 2012 after previously losing in the final with Cleveland (2007) and Miami (2011)

Was named MVP of the NBA finals in 2012

Four-time winner of the NBA Most Valuable Player (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013)

James is one of just five players to have won the MVP award at least four times. The others are: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (six times), Michael Jordan (five), Bill Russell (five) and Wilt Chamberlain (four).