Factbox:Profile of NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant

(Reuters) - Factbox on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, who was named the most valuable player (MVP) for the National Basketball Association’s 2013-14 season on Tuesday.
* Born: 29 September, 1988 in Washington D.C. (age 25)
* Height: six feet nine inches (2.06 meters), 240 lbs (109 kilograms)
* Drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007
* Named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2008
* Five-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)
* NBA scoring champion for the 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons, making him the fifth player to win the scoring title at least four times. The others are Michael Jordan (10), Wilt Chamberlain (7), George Gervin (4) and Allen Iverson (4).
* In 2010, he led the United States to their first men’s world championship title since 2004 and was named MVP for the tournament.
* In 2012, he won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the London Olympics, scoring a tournament-high 156 points, including 30 in the final against Spain.
* In the 2013-14 NBA regular season, he averaged a career-high 32 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
