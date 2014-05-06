FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox:Profile of NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant
May 6, 2014

Factbox:Profile of NBA Most Valuable Player Kevin Durant

May 3, 2014; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant (35) drives to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tony Allen (9) during the fourth quarter in game seven of the first round of the 2014 Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports - RTR3NOW8

(Reuters) - Factbox on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kevin Durant, who was named the most valuable player (MVP) for the National Basketball Association’s 2013-14 season on Tuesday.

* Born: 29 September, 1988 in Washington D.C. (age 25)

* Height: six feet nine inches (2.06 meters), 240 lbs (109 kilograms)

* Drafted second overall by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007

* Named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2008

* Five-time NBA All-Star (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014)

* NBA scoring champion for the 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons, making him the fifth player to win the scoring title at least four times. The others are Michael Jordan (10), Wilt Chamberlain (7), George Gervin (4) and Allen Iverson (4).

* In 2010, he led the United States to their first men’s world championship title since 2004 and was named MVP for the tournament.

* In 2012, he won a gold medal with the U.S. team at the London Olympics, scoring a tournament-high 156 points, including 30 in the final against Spain.

* In the 2013-14 NBA regular season, he averaged a career-high 32 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

