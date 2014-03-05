Nets extend Collins with second 10-day contract

Brooklyn Nets center Jason Collins (46) waits to enter the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jason Collins, the first openly gay player in one of North America’s four major professional sports, signed a second 10-day contract with the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA team said on Wednesday.

The 7-foot center played in all five games for Brooklyn since signing a 10-day contract on February 23, totaling three points and five rebounds in 36 minutes on court.

Competing in his 13th NBA season, Collins has averaged 3.6 points and 3.7 rebounds in 718 NBA games.

At the end of the new 10-day contract, the Nets will have to decide whether to sign Collins, 35, for the rest of the season since teams can sign players to only two 10-day contracts.