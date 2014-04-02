Nets clinch playoff berth with win over Rockets

Apr 1, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Deron Williams (8) dribbles the ball past Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. The Nets defeated the Rockets 105-96. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The red-hot Brooklyn Nets clinched a playoff berth and continued their season turnaround with a 105-96 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

Joe Johnson scored 32 points and the Nets (40-33) won their 14th consecutive home game to reach the playoffs for the second straight season.

Things did not look so promising early on in the season for Brooklyn under first-year coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd’s leadership was questioned when the team started 10-21 through the first two months and he clashed with assistant Lawrence Frank, who was eventually demoted.

But the Nets, fifth in the Eastern Conference, found their form and have momentum ahead of the playoffs.