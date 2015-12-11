Bargnani fires late to help Nets see off 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers center Jahlil Okafor (8) shoots over Brooklyn Nets center Andrea Bargnani (9) during second half at Barclays Center. The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 100-91. Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Reserve forward Andrea Bargnani scored 13 of his season-high 23 points during the fourth quarter to help the Brooklyn Nets overcome the Philadelphia 76ers with a 100-91 victory on Thursday.

The game was a matchup of the two worst teams in the Eastern Conference and though he struggled at times defensively against Philadelphia rookie center Jahlil Okafor, Bargnani made up for it by hitting four shots in the final 12 minutes.

Bargnani, who was 8-of-15 overall, enjoyed the best night as a Net while center Brook Lopez was saddled with foul trouble and limited to 19 minutes, hitting his two biggest shots in a 39-second span off inbounds passes from forward Joe Johnson.

The first key shot was a left-wing 19-footer with 3:55 remaining after a drive by Okafor made it a 92-87 game.

After Philadelphia guard Isaiah Canaan misfired on a three-pointer, Bargnani knocked down a 17-footer from the right side for a 96-87 lead, and then he iced the win with two free throws with about two minutes left.

Bargnani led four in double figures for Brooklyn (7-15), which was in front by 16 early in the second quarter and trailed by four entering the fourth quarter.

Former 76ers forward Thaddeus Young added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Reserve guard Shane Larkin contributed 14 points and six assists, and guard Bojan Bogdanovic added 10 points.

Okafor finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie reserve guard T.J. McConnell added a career-best 17, hitting three of four three-pointers while the rest of the Sixers (1-22) were a combined 1-for-27 from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia missed its first 15 three-point tries but hung around long enough to be within 52-44 at halftime.

The 76ers outscored the Nets 30-16 in the third and took a 74-70 lead into the fourth on three straight inside baskets by forward Jerami Grant.