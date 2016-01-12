Spurs rout Nets 106-79 to match best season start

Jan 11, 2016; Brooklyn, NY, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots over Brooklyn Nets forward Thaddeus Young (30) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. San Antonio Spurs won 106-79. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - Forward LaMarcus Aldridge collected 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs matched their best start to an NBA season with a 106-79 rout of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Riding an eight-game winning streak, the Spurs improved to 33-6, equaling the team’s best 39-game start, a mark set in 2010-11.

Forward Kawhi Leonard added 17 points and rookie center Boban Marjanovic scored 13 as San Antonio won despite quiet nights from guard Tony Parker and center Tim Duncan.

A day after firing coach Lionel Hollins and reassigning general manager Billy King, the Nets were not much better in interim coach Tony Brown’s debut while owner Mikhail Prokhorov watched from a suite.

Brooklyn missed 10 of 12 three-point attempts and committed 19 turnovers that resulted in 30 points to their opponents.

Center Brook Lopez led Brooklyn with 18 points and forward Joe Johnson added 16 as the Nets (10-28) dropped their 10th consecutive home game, their longest such skid since losing 14 in a row at the Meadowlands during the 70-loss 2009-10 season.

The Nets scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to peg the deficit back to 77-62 with over 10 minutes remaining but San Antonio streaked away as Leonard sandwiched two three-pointers around a turnaround jumper by Aldridge.