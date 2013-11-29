Nets' coach Kidd fined for drink spill

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brooklyn Nets head coach Jason Kidd was fined $50,000 by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday for intentionally spilling a drink to delay a game.

The fine was imposed following an incident in Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers when the Nets were trailing 96-94 with 8.3 seconds remaining and had no time outs left.

Brooklyn guard Tyshawn Taylor collided with Kidd on the sideline, causing him to spill a drink he had in his hand.

The game was stopped while the court was wiped clean, allowing Kidd to call his players into a huddle to formulate a plan for the final few seconds.

The delay ultimately made no difference to the result as the Lakers won 99-94 and Kidd later denied suggestions he had deliberately spilled the drink.

”Cup slipped out of my hand while I was getting Ty,“ Kidd told reporters. ”Sweaty palms. I was never good with the ball.

“In the heat of the battle, you’re trying to get guys in and out of the game, and the cup fell out of my hand.”