Injured Nets center Lopez may miss rest of season

Dec 20, 2013; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Evan Turner (12) is defended by Brooklyn Nets center Brook Lopez (11) during the fourth quarter at the Wells Fargo Center. The Sixers defeated the Nets 121-120 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Leading Brooklyn Nets scorer Brook Lopez could be out for the rest of the season with a broken foot.

The center fractured the fifth metatarsal in his right foot in Friday’s overtime loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Nets general manager Billy King said on Saturday.

Lopez broke the same foot in 2011 and underwent surgery after the 2012-13 season to replace a bent screw.

The Nets said they would issue an update next week after consulting team physicians but New York media reported that Lopez’s campaign was over.

Lopez, in his sixth season with the team, did not learn of the fracture until X-rays were taken. He played 44 minutes against the 76ers, finishing with 22 points and seven rebounds.

The center has started 17 games this season, averaging 20.7 points and 6.0 rebounds. He missed nine games with a sprained left ankle.

Lopez’s injury is the latest in a troubled year for the Nets (9-17) who have also been without guard Deron Williams, swingman Paul Pierce and key substitutes Andrei Kirilenko and Jason Terry at times.

Kevin Garnett is likely to replace Lopez as starting center.