Record-breaking Williams bags 57 points in Nets victory

(Reuters) - Deron Williams put on a storming second half display to record an NBA-season leading 57 points and guide the New Jersey Nets to a 104-101 road victory over the Charlotte Bobcats on Sunday.

The point guard had made a positive start by reaching 17 points by halftime but was unstoppable after the intermission as he poured in 40 more to set a new franchise record for the Nets.

Mike Newlin and Ray Williams had shared the previous mark with 52 points.

“Fifty points is a big deal, but if you lose and have 50 it really doesn’t matter, so I‘m glad we got the win,” Williams told reporters. “When you’re hot you kind of have to go with it. I was able to create my own offense.”

Williams made 16-of-29 shots from the field and was successful with all 21 of his free throw attempts. He also added seven assists and six rebounds.

The Nets had fallen 16 points adrift of the hosts in the first half but were brought to life by Williams, who carried them into the lead with 22 points in the third quarter alone.