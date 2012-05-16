FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuggets forward Harrington has knee surgery
May 16, 2012 / 10:10 PM / in 5 years

Nuggets forward Harrington has knee surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets forward Al Harrington had knee surgery on Wednesday and is expected to be fit for training camp in October, the National Basketball Association team said.

The 32-year-old Harrington, who averaged 14.2 points and 6.1 rebounds in 64 games for the Nuggets this season, had a torn meniscus in his right knee.

He suffered the injury early last month but postponed the surgery until Denver’s playoff run ended with a 4-3 series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs.

Harrington missed only two of his team’s final 13 games and played in all of their playoff encounters, scoring 24 points in Denver’s 96-87 defeat by the Lakers in Game Seven on Saturday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

