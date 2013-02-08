Nuggets tame Bulls for eighth straight win

(Reuters) - The Denver Nuggets rolled to their eighth successive win with a 128-96 demolition of the Chicago Bulls at home on Thursday.

Denver improved to 32-18 on the season with victory over the Bulls (29-20), who were blown away by a third-quarter blitz.

Leading by just five at halftime, the home side posted 37 points in the third term while holding the Bulls to just 16, ending the game as a contest.

Wilson Chandler led the way from the bench for the Nuggets with 24 points, including 5-for-5 from three-point range, while Kenneth Faried added 21 points and 12 rebounds.

“Most of our offense was created by good defensive plays,” Denver coach George Karl said.

“Wilson got the three-ball in the game for us, Kenneth had that great energy and we were an unselfish team. Wilson and Kenneth... what a performance.”

For Faried, his team’s latest impressive display represented a message to the rest of the NBA.

“Playing against a good Chicago Bulls team, this was our best game of the season,” Faried told reporters.

”We are getting out there and we tried to make a statement tonight.

“I came out with the mindset to dominate. I wanted to come out, make a statement and Wilson did the same thing. Nationally televised game and we did what we had to do tonight.”

It is the first time since January 2010 that the Nuggets have won eight in a row and they are now ranked fourth in the Western Conference, having won 14 of their last 16 games.