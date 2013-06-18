Connelly new boss at Nuggets

(Reuters) - The Denver Nuggets named Tim Connelly as their new general manager on Monday after Masai Ujiri joined the Toronto Raptors last month.

The first task for 36-year-old Connelly, who spent the last three years as the assistant general manager in New Orleans, will be finding a new head coach to replace George Karl, who was sacked at the end of the season.

”We have a lot to do,“ Connelly told reporters. ”The draft (is approaching), then we’ll hit free agency.

“I‘m hoping collectively as a staff we can keep this progressing to where we all want to be.”