Nuggets "thrilled" to seal new Lawson deal

Denver Nuggets guard Ty Lawson celebrates hitting a three-point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers early in Game 6 of their NBA Western Conference basketball playoffs in Denver May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - The Denver Nuggets have re-signed speedy point guard Ty Lawson to a contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The new deal is a four-year agreement worth $48 million, according to local reports, and ensures the Nuggets will hold on to their ever-improving floor leader.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement on a contractual extension with Ty,” Nuggets president Josh Kroenke told the team’s website (nba.com/nuggets).

”This new contract is a reflection of his hard work and dedication throughout the past three seasons with our organization.

“Ty is a dynamic player, a wonderful person, and someone we expect to lead us into the future.”

Lawson averaged a career-best 16.4 points and 6.6 assists last season, his third in the league and first as a full-time starter.

With him driving the offense, Denver led the NBA in scoring during the regular season and pushed the Los Angeles Lakers to seven games before losing a thrilling first-round playoff series.

Lawson raised his level in the post-season where he averaged 19 points and six assists.

The Nuggets open the new season on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.