FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
London to host Nuggets and Pacers NBA clash
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 28, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

London to host Nuggets and Pacers NBA clash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Jamal Murray (Kentucky) walks on stage after being selected as the number seven overall pick to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - London is to host a regular-season NBA game for the seventh time when Denver Nuggets play Indiana Pacers in January, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

The Pacers lost in the first round of last season's playoffs, while the Nuggets failed to make it that far. Neither team has played in Britain before.

"We are thrilled to return for our seventh regular-season game in London," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the announcement at its European headquarters in London.

"With almost 25 percent of players in the NBA born outside of the United States, we are seeing first-hand the global growth of our game, which has never been more popular in the U.K.."

The Nuggets-Pacers game, on Jan. 12 2017, will be broadcast live in Europe.

Reporting by Neville Dalton; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.