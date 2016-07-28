London to host Nuggets and Pacers NBA clash

Jun 23, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Jamal Murray (Kentucky) walks on stage after being selected as the number seven overall pick to the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LONDON (Reuters) - London is to host a regular-season NBA game for the seventh time when Denver Nuggets play Indiana Pacers in January, the National Basketball Association said on Thursday.

The Pacers lost in the first round of last season's playoffs, while the Nuggets failed to make it that far. Neither team has played in Britain before.

"We are thrilled to return for our seventh regular-season game in London," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said at the announcement at its European headquarters in London.

"With almost 25 percent of players in the NBA born outside of the United States, we are seeing first-hand the global growth of our game, which has never been more popular in the U.K.."

The Nuggets-Pacers game, on Jan. 12 2017, will be broadcast live in Europe.