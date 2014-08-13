Former NBA top pick Oden trial date set on battery charges

Miami Heat center Greg Oden (20) runs down the court after scoring against the Washington Wizards Girls in the second quarter at Verizon Center on January 15, 2014. USA TODAY Sports/Geoff Burke

(Reuters) - Former No. 1 NBA draft pick Greg Oden must stay away from an ex-girlfriend and remain on a GPS monitor as he awaits trial on battery charges but may travel outside Indiana, a judge ruled on Wednesday.

Oden, 26, a National Basketball Association free agent, is accused of striking his ex-girlfriend in the face on August 7. He has been charged with felony battery resulting in serious bodily injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor battery.

Marion Superior Court Judge Kurt Eisgruber set Oden’s pretrial hearing for September 18 and a jury trial for October 22, according to court records.

Oden, who spent the last NBA season with the Miami Heat, was arrested at a home in Lawrence, Indiana, and a police report said he admitted that a dispute “got out of control.”

Police quoted Oden as saying he was swinging his arms as he was being held back by his mother and another person and in the process struck the woman in the face.

The police report also said an officer “observed blood, swelling to the nose, lacerations to the forehead and nose area of the victim’s face.” The officer also saw blood on the sofa and floor in the sitting area.

Oden told police he had dated the woman for about two years but they broke up around two months ago.

Oden was taken first overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2007 NBA Draft but his career has been hampered by injuries.