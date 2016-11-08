FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Pacers' George fined for kicking ball into stands
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 8, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

Pacers' George fined for kicking ball into stands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul George (USA) of the USA reacts after a turnover.Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Indiana Pacers forward Paul George has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands that hit a fan in the face, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday.

The three-times NBA All-Star was given a technical foul and ejected from the game for the incident, which occurred late in the third quarter of the Pacers' home win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

George, who won a men's basketball gold medal with Team USA at the Rio Olympics in August, is averaging a team-leading 20.4 points for a Pacers team that have struggled to a 3-4 start to the NBA's 2016-17 season.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.