Pacers' George fined for kicking ball into stands

(Reuters) - Indiana Pacers forward Paul George has been fined $15,000 for kicking the ball into the stands that hit a fan in the face, the National Basketball Association said on Tuesday.

The three-times NBA All-Star was given a technical foul and ejected from the game for the incident, which occurred late in the third quarter of the Pacers' home win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.

George, who won a men's basketball gold medal with Team USA at the Rio Olympics in August, is averaging a team-leading 20.4 points for a Pacers team that have struggled to a 3-4 start to the NBA's 2016-17 season.