FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pacers' Granger out "indefinitely" with sore knee
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 30, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

Pacers' Granger out "indefinitely" with sore knee

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indiana Pacers' Danny Granger grabs his ankle after he was injured in the second quarter of play against the Miami Heat during Game 5 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round basketball playoff series in Miami, Florida May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - The Indiana Pacers will launch their regular season on Wednesday without their top scorer, former All-Star forward Danny Granger, who has been sidelined “indefinitely” because of a sore left knee.

Granger, who averaged a team-high 18.7 points per game last season, was consulting with doctors on Tuesday to get a second opinion, the National Basketball Association team said.

The 29-year-old injured a tendon in his left knee during the 2011-12 Eastern Conference semi-finals against the Miami Heat and then aggravated the injury during his off-season workouts.

However, the knee problem improved after Granger had a platelet-rich plasma injection last month. He played in Indiana’s final two preseason games and had been confident he would be healthy for the upcoming season.

A first-round pick by the Pacers in the 2005 draft, Granger has been Indiana’s top scorer for the past five seasons. He averaged a career-best 25.8 points in 2008-09, ending that campaign as an All-Star and as the NBA’s most improved player.

The Pacers, who lost to the Heat 4-2 in the 2011-12 Eastern Conference semi-finals, start the regular season against the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.