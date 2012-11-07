FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indiana Pacers scoring forward Granger out for three months
November 7, 2012 / 8:10 PM / 5 years ago

Indiana Pacers scoring forward Granger out for three months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger (33) shoots the basketball defended by Miami Heat forward Shane Battier during the fourth quarter of Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference second round basketball playoff series in Indianapolis May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger is expected to be sidelined for about three months with a left knee injury, the National Basketball Association team said on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old former All Star, who led the Pacers in scoring last season with 18.7 points per game to help them reach the Eastern Conference semi-finals, received an injection to help treat his patellar tendinosis, the team said in a news release.

The injury dealt a blow to Indiana’s playoff prospects after notching a 42-24 record last season and giving the eventual champions Miami Heat a tough battle in the playoffs before falling 4-2 in the best-of-seven conference semi-finals.

The Pacers, who are 2-2 so far this season and play the Hawks on Wednesday in Atlanta, have started Gerald Green and Sam Young at small forward in the absence of Granger, a 2005 first-round draft pick who is the longest-tenured Pacers player.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Simon Evans in Miami.

