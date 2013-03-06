Indiana's Granger to give knee a rest for a week

Indiana Pacers forward Danny Granger celebrates scoring against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter of Game 5 of their first round NBA Eastern Conference playoff basketball game in Indianapolis May 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - The Indiana Pacers had mixed news on forward Danny Granger on Wednesday, saying the latest examination showed no new damage to his sore left knee but that he would be sidelined at least a week.

The 29-year-old Granger, who missed Indiana’s first 55 games with the injury, will rest and receive continued treatment before being re-evaluated, the National Basketball Association (NBA) team said.

Since returning last month, Granger, who has averaged 18 points a game in his NBA career, has played limited minutes and averaged 5.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in five games.

Granger, a first-round draft pick by Indiana in 2005, complained of discomfort in the knee after Sunday’s game against the Bulls.

The Pacers have done well despite missing Granger, leading the Central Division with a 38-22 record and standing second in the Eastern Conference, but would like to have his scoring punch in time for the playoffs.