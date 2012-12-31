FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pacers surge past visiting Grizzlies
December 31, 2012 / 11:15 PM / 5 years ago

Pacers surge past visiting Grizzlies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indiana Pacers center Roy Hibbert puts up a shot defended by Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (L), Grizzlies forward Rudy Gay (2nd R) and Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (R) of Spain during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana December 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith

(Reuters) - Indiana’s furious fourth quarter sparked the Pacers to an 88-83 comeback win over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

The Grizzlies, the National Basketball Association’s top defensive team, led by 11 late in the third quarter before the Pacers rebounded.

Ben Hansbrough spurred the charge with two consecutive three-pointers to open the fourth, propelling the Pacers to a 14-4 run that gave them the lead for good.

Paul George scored 21 points to lead Indiana, which outscored Memphis 28-16 in the final quarter.

Grizzlies big man Zach Randolph had 21 points and 15 rebounds with Rudy Gay adding 11 points but missing a potential tying three-pointer with five seconds remaining.

Indiana made six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to seal the win, their fifth in six contests.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles, editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
